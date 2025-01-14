SOUTH PORTLAND – Joseph R. DiMatteo, Jr., 69, died Friday, Jan. 10. He was born in Portland, and the son of Joseph DiMatteo Sr. and Mary (Nolfo) DiMatteo.

He attended Deering High School, class of 1973, Bridgton Academy, and graduated from Springfield College. He married the love of his life, Kathy (Works) DiMatteo in 1979. Joe worked as a P.E. teacher and coach at Lyman Moore, Liberty Mutual, and later started a cleaning business.

Joe’s greatest moments in life were spending time with his family. He loved to cook and have family dinners. He found joy in watching his daughters play softball, and traveled all over to watch his youngest daughter, Julie, pitch for Niagara University. He was so proud of his four grandchildren; he looked forward to their visits, and they were the highlight of his conversations with friends. Most importantly, his time with his wife was what he cherished for 45 years.

﻿He was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Kathy DiMatteo; two daughters, Angela (DiMatteo) Campbell and husband Ian Campbell, Julie (DiMatteo) Roy and husband Joshua Roy; and a brother, Paul DiMatteo. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Parker Joseph Campbell, Natalie Roy, Camden Roy, and Nora Roy.

﻿Visiting hours celebrating Joe’s life will be held on Thursday, Jan. 16, from 4 – 6 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. Peters Roman Catholic Church, 72 Federal Street, Portland, with a burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland.

﻿In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made in Joe’s name to:

Niagara softball, https://www.niagara.edu/athletics-donations/

