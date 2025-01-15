Locker Project

story appreciated

Your article about The Locker Project was deeply appreciated by those who support that organization. In a short period of time it has made a profound impact on the educational community, as well as those among us who live in less fortunate financial circumstances.

An organization like The Locker Project cannot exist without donations from those who can afford it. No donation would be too small, but any would be deeply appreciated.

I suggest that all concerned people go to the website: mainelockerproject.org.

Tom DiPasqua

Scarborough

