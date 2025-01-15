BRUNSWICK – Stephanie MacNeille, born on Oct. 19, 1938, passed away peacefully on Dec. 24, 2024, in Brunswick, Maine, at the age of 86.

﻿﻿Raised between New York, Connecticut, and Tennessee, Stephanie later ventured west to California to pursue her education and career. After earning a Master’s degree in Social Work from California State University, San Bernardino, she dedicated herself to helping others as a family court mediator in San Bernardino and Orange Counties. Upon retiring, Stephanie returned to the East Coast and settled on Bailey Island, Maine—an area that held fond memories from her youth—before eventually moving to Brunswick.

﻿In retirement, Stephanie found joy in meaningful activities that reflected her vibrant personality. She was an avid amateur photographer and writer. She met weekly with a political discussion group where she shared her sharp wit and insightful perspectives. She also volunteered her time driving seniors to appointments and cherished moments spent with friends.

﻿Known for her quick humor and warm demeanor, Stephanie had an extraordinary ability to connect with people. Her knack for finding common ground and making others laugh left an indelible mark on those fortunate enough to know her.

Stephanie was preceded in death by her parents, Stephen and Patricia (O’Connell) MacNeille, and her sisters, Patricia Lark and Elizabeth MacNeille. She is lovingly remembered by her son Joe (Rennie) MacNeille of Pendleton, Ore., her daughter Alison (Rich) Sudol of Jupiter, Fla.; her grandson Andre Sudol; her sister Christine (Craig) Kent of Wisconsin and her brother, Robert (Kim) MacNeille of Massachusetts, and their families; as well as many beloved cousins.

﻿May Stephanie’s memory bring comfort and inspiration to all who knew and loved her.

A memorial to celebrate Stephanie’s life will be held on August 24, 2025, at Library Hall on Bailey Island, Maine. For additional information about the service, please email stephaniemacneillememorial@gmail.com.

﻿Memories and Condolences may be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.

