SCARBOROUGH – Kimberly Jean Pray, affectionately known as “Rem,” passed away on Jan. 9, 2025, at the age of 57. Born on Nov. 29, 1967, in Gardiner, Kim grew up in Freeport, and graduated from Freeport High School in 1986. Her nickname “Rem” stayed with her throughout her life, a testament to her vibrant personality.

Kim pursued her passion for communications at Castleton State College, where she earned her degree. She then became a DJ at WMPG in Portland, sharing her love for music with the community.

Kim’s career led her to the Portland Sea Dogs’ ticket office and later to the Cumberland County Civic Center, where she served as the Assistant Ticket Manager. Outside of work, Kim enjoyed spending time with her friends, whether indulging in oysters at Jay’s Oyster House, savoring chimichangas at Amigo’s, or enjoying a PBR at Free Street Tavern.

A devoted animal lover, Kim cared for many rescue dogs throughout her life. She spent countless hours at Portland’s dog parks, ensuring her furry friends experienced the joy of the outdoors.

In 2009, Kim faced a significant challenge when she suffered a brain aneurysm. Defying the odds, she survived and continued to live with strength and resilience for another 15 years. Despite her Traumatic Brain Injury, Kim remained a beacon of love and passion for her friends, family, and dogs.

Kim is survived by her mother, Mary Lou Halla, stepfather Jan Halla; and siblings Toby (Leah) Pray, Stephanie (Daniel) Hughes, Cherise Halla, Lori Varaklis, Michael McMann, John (Christine) McMann, and Laura (John) Hurley. She also leaves behind 13 nieces and nephews.

Kim was predeceased by her father, Millard Pray, and stepmother, Mary Lou Pray.

A celebration of Kim’s life will be held this summer.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Kim’s name to:

the ASPCA at

http://www.aspca.org or to:

Maine Brain Aneurysm Awareness at

http://www.maineba.com

Copy the Story Link