The 132nd Legislature was officially been sworn in Dec. 4 and began its work on Jan. 8. I will be serving a second term on the Education and Cultural Affairs Committee. Most of our early session days will be spent referring bills to Joint Standing Committees for public hearings and ultimately recommendations to the full legislature.

The Education and Cultural Affairs Committee has jurisdiction over the Department of Education; State Board of Education; school finance, governance and administration; school budgets; school facilities; curriculum, instruction and assessment; teachers and administrators; special education and child development services; education of deaf and hard-of-hearing students; career and technical education; charter schools, alternative education, school choice and home schooling; school district reorganization; online learning; student health, nutrition and safety; truancy and dropouts; educational services at juvenile correctional facilities; adult education; Maine Educational Policy Research Institute; University of Maine System; Maine Community College System; Maine Maritime Academy; postsecondary education finance and governance; Maine State Library; student assistance programs at Finance Authority of Maine (FAME); and cultural affairs, including Maine Arts Commission, Maine State Museum, Maine Historical Society, Maine Historic Preservation Commission, Maine Humanities Council and Maine Public, Formerly known as Maine Public Broadcasting.

As you can see from the official committee description, the Education Committee will be very busy this session. In addition to my committee responsibilities, I am most interested in finding ways to lower our energy bills. Maine consumers are overpaying for energy and it is hurting Maine citizens. We need to help make Maine affordable again for working families and prevent more employers from going out of business.

The Legislature is reviewing a proposed two-year budget from Governor Mills. Updated revenue projections are slightly better, but still show a substantial deficit in 2026/2027 after years of one-party over spending. This needs to be addressed in order to meet the Maine Constitution’s balanced budget requirement. I do not support raising taxes because Maine already has one of the highest tax burdens in the country.

It is an honor to represent part of Windham in the Legislature. If there is any way that I can be of assistance, please contact me at barbara.bagshaw@legislature.maine.gov. My office phone number is 207-287-1440. You can find me on Facebook. To receive regular updates, sign up for my e-newsletter at https://mainehousegop.org/

Copy the Story Link