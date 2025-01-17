BRUNSWICK – Michael Wyman, 59, passed away on Dec. 10, 2024, leaving behind two daughters, Sarah Poutree of Vermont and Alicia Yabsley of Maine,

Michael was born Feb. 2, 1965, to Bernard and Quinda Ann Pecci Wyman. He graduated from Morse High school.

In his spare time he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and other outdoor activities.

He was predeceased by his father Bernard and a sister Deborah. Besides his two daughters he leaves behind his mother Quinda; three brothers, Albert (Liz), Kevin (Kayley) and Edward (Kelly). He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.

Celebration of life was held at the West Bath Fire Station on Dec. 18, 2024.

﻿Donations in memory of Michael can be made to:

Honor Flight Maine

PO Box 699

Brunswick, ME 04011

