Ann M. Preble

GEORGETOWN – Ann M. Preble, 43, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025.

Condolences may be made at http://www.DaigleFuneralHome.com

In lieu of flowers,
the family asks that
donations be made to:
Ann M. Preble
Memorial Fund
(donations will go
to her son)
P. O. Box 488
Bath, ME 04530

Join the Conversation

Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.