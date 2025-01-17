TOPSHAM – Corey D. Johnson, 38, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. He was a loving husband to Amanda A. Gosselin, and a devoted father to their two young children, Avery and Maddox.
Corey’s infectious smile, warm heart, and unwavering kindness will be forever missed by all who knew him.
There will be no formal services at this time.
Condolences may be expressed online at http://www.DaigleFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers,
the family kindly requests donations to the Corey D. Johnson Memorial Fund (donations will be used for his children’s future)
Attn: Amanda Johnson
CPort Credit Union
399 Western Ave.
Augusta, ME 04330
