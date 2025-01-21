BRUNSWICK – Thomas Ryan Nesbitt, 69, of Brunswick, formerly of Greene, passed away on Friday, Jan. 3, 2025.

﻿An immense debt of gratitude must be expressed for the compassionate care provided to Tom by the entire staff of Dionne Commons in Brunswick where he had been a resident since 2022.

﻿A tremendous admirer of President Jimmy Carter, for whom he had cast that first vote, the reporting of our former President’s life led to a wonderful laugh. It came during a recounting of the time a reporter had asked the former President and Baptist Minister whether God truly answered questions. Carter paused a moment and then responded “Yes”.

Another pause followed after which the President stated; “Sometimes God’s answer will be Yes! But then he added, Sometimes God’s answer will be No! The President then paused again and said, And sometimes God’s answer will be “You Gotta Be Kidding”! Tom’s smile lasted a full minute or more.

﻿Tom’s Service will be held at Pathway Vineyard Church, 2 Columbus Drive Brunswick, ME. 04011, 11 a.m. on Saturday Jan. 25 with visiting and finger food following the service.

﻿Interment will be at Greene Cemetery in the summer. All friends and family are invited.

﻿Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin & Pinette Group Funeral Home | 217 Turner Street Auburn, ME 04210 | (207) 783-8545.

﻿

Copy the Story Link