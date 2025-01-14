BRUNSWICK – Melissa Tuttle, 58, of Brunswick, passed away on Jan. 5, 2025. She was the daughter of Denis and Anne Tuttle of Topsham, Maine.

Melissa grew up in Gainesville, Fla. and moved to Maine, graduating from Freeport High School. Melissa worked many years in the food and retail service, ending her employment at Midcoast Hospital.

Melissa enjoyed family time, crafts, playing games and fishing.

Melissa is survived by her parents, aunts, uncles and cousins in Maine and in Florida; as well as sister-in-law Akka Tuttle, nieces Amanda and Brooke Tuttle, nephews Justin and Connor Tuttle, great nephew Owen and great niece Grace, all from New York. Also, her best friend Jeannie Banks. She was predeceased by her grandparents, and her brother Craig.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Copy the Story Link