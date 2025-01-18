MESA, Ariz. – Gail Frances Noyes, 69, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on Dec. 31, 2024. Born on Jan. 5, 1955, in Portland, Maine, Gail graduated from Lake Region High school in 1972. She spent much of her adult life raising her two sons in Mesa, Arizona, where she built a life filled with love, family, and memories.

Gail’s greatest joy was her grandchildren, Bailey—who looks exactly like Gail—and Hayden Rivera. Both were the center of her world and brought her immense happiness. She is survived by her two sons, Ross Rivera and Ryan Rivera; her grandchildren, Bailey and Hayden Rivera; her beloved sister and best friend, Maggie Rosenberg; her nieces, Kate Mains-Mitchell and Nicole Mains-Weisbeck, and her nephew, Max Rosenberg. She was preceded in death by her brother, Lawrence Noyes.

Gail’s sense of humor, stubborn determination, and fiercely independent spirit will be forever cherished by all who loved her. Her unique personality left an indelible mark on those fortunate enough to know her.

Honoring Gail’s wishes, her ashes will be spread in Maine, a place she held close to her heart, where she found peace and solace.

She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered.

Copy the Story Link