WESTBROOK – Brian James Carkhuff, 84, died peacefully at home on Jan. 15, 2025. He was born in Portland on Oct. 4, 1940, a son of Bruce Carkhuff and Edna (Hjort) Carkhuff. Brian and his wife Nancy (Miller) Carkhuff were married for 62 years and had three daughters, Michelle Bishop and husband Joseph, Diane Roche and husband Dennis, and Amy Doucette and husband Robert.

Although he was an avid sports fan, having been both a coach and an umpire, as well as cheering on favorite teams, his true passion was animals. He was born on the day of St. Francis, Patron Saint of Animals; and staying true to his favorite Saint, he loved and fed all creatures from those with feathers to those with fur. The neighborhood dogs were his special passion where, regardless of weather, he made sure they got their biscuits. He never met a dog he did not love.

He is survived by his wife; three daughters, their spouses; as well as six grandchildren, Caitlyn Bishop and fiancé, Chris, Tori Bishop, Logan Roche and wife Lauren, Jordan Roche, Lexi Clark and husband Chris, Alli Durost and husband Nate; as well as four great-grandchildren, Landon and Connor Clark, Violet Roche and Cameron Durost.

Visiting hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22, at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, 279 Congress St., Portland, with burial immediately following at Brooklawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the

Animal Refuge League

Westbrook, Maine

