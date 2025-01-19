BUXTON – Caroline Eva Brown, 81, passed away peacefully on Jan. 16, 2025.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday Jan. 25 at 3 p.m. at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Rd. (Route 22) in Buxton. Burial will be in the spring at South Buxton Cemetery where she will be laid to rest next to her husband, Frederick Sr.

The full obituary and online condolence messages are available at the funeral home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.

Copy the Story Link