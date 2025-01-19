ALFRED – Jeffrey Philip Gahm, 69, of Alfred, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 19, 2024, leaving a deep void in the lives of all who knew him.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Jan. 25, at 11 a.m. at Alfred Parish Church, 8 Kennebunk Rd., Alfred, ME 04002.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 62 Cemetery Rd., Berwick, ME 03901. http://www.bibberfuneral.com.

