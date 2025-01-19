ALFRED – Jeffrey Philip Gahm, 69, of Alfred, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 19, 2024, leaving a deep void in the lives of all who knew him.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Jan. 25, at 11 a.m. at Alfred Parish Church, 8 Kennebunk Rd., Alfred, ME 04002.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 62 Cemetery Rd., Berwick, ME 03901. http://www.bibberfuneral.com.

Join the Conversation

Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.