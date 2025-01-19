WESTBROOK – Vesta Isabel Cassidy, 77, passed away on the morning of Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, at her home in Westbrook after a brief battle with aggressive cancer. Vesta was born on Sept. 7, 1947, in Augusta, to Rosalie I. (Savage) and Ernest W. Drapeau.

Vesta graduated in 1965 from Cony High School and went on to obtain an Associate’s Degree as a professional secretary. She worked in Boston as a secretary at the Army Navy Base during the Vietnam War era. Vesta married her lifelong love, Stephen John Cassidy, on Jan. 8, 1972, in Augusta, at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, before starting a family and moving back to Maine.

Vesta worked for the Westbrook City Clerk’s office for several years before choosing to focus on the vocation of motherhood. She became one of the most voracious readers the world has ever seen and likely read every book of fiction in the library. She was a great listener and always had the best advice for any occasion. A fierce defender of what was right, she never backed away from speaking sternly when it was necessary. Vesta was known to all as the nicest, kindest, and most authentic person they’d ever met. Her smile lit up her face and any room she entered. Her laugh was contagious and unforgettable, and her hugs were cozy and legendary. In their retirement years, Vesta and Steve spent winters in Florida, where they enjoyed time with friends in the warmth.

Vesta will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 53 years, Stephen; her son, Jason Cassidy, her daughter, Megan Cassidy Carty and her husband Chris; her three grandchildren, Paige “Soda”, Noah, and Liam Carty; her loving brother, David Drapeau; several cousins; and numerous nieces and nephews whom she adored. She is reunited in rest with her mother, Rosalie I. Drapeau (Savage), her father, Ernest W. Drapeau; her sister, Carol Dewalt (Drapeau) and her beloved sister-in-law, Earlene Drapeau (Hall).

A special thank you to Vesta’s nieces Susan and Tim Dunn, Laurie Carpenter, and Brenda Beeckel for their loving care during her illness. Thank you, also, to the Hospice of Southern Maine for their sensitive care and attention during this time.

A memorial and celebration of life will be held in late spring, with details to follow via social media.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your local public library or hospice care center

﻿

Copy the Story Link