A tractor broke through the ice on the pond at Deering Oaks in Portland on Monday.

City staff measured the ice to make sure it was 8 inches thick before driving the equipment onto the pond, but “obviously there is variable thickness,” city spokesperson Jessica Grondin said in an email.

“This has happened many times before and is why we don’t put machines on deeper ponds, like Capisic Pond,” she said, noting it is fairly easy to pull the machines out.

The pond is only 3 feet deep and there was no danger to the operator, Grondin said.

The pond is a popular ice skating spot during the winter.

Copy the Story Link