LEWISTON – Alcid “Al” DuMais was born in Rochester, Minnesota, where his father was working at the Mayo Clinic. His parents were Natalie and Dr. Alcide DuMais. The family moved to Lewiston in 1946 where Al and his siblings were raised. After graduating from Lewiston High School he went to Cornell University before moving back to Maine and transferring to the University of Maine in Orono, where he graduated with a degree in civil engineering. Immediately after college he worked for a large construction company, but eventually went into business for himself.

In 1966 Al married Irene Royal and moved to Lisbon where they lived for over forty years and raised their two sons, Robert and Scott. During the early part of his time there Al was actively involved in the Lisbon volunteer fire department. After his wife’s passing, with his children grown, and in progressing retirement, Al moved back to Lewiston and in 2020 he married Janet Schwarz, a longtime friend.

As a child Al became enamored with trains, something which turned into a lifelong interest. All his life, especially in his later years, he spent many happy hours collecting model trains and

building model railroads, researching the history of Maine trains and tracking their lines, or riding his “Speeder” with the local train club and other train buffs.

After being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in his mid 70’s Al resided at home for several years, with Janet’s help, until complications led to his placement in the d’Youville Pavilion. His family wish to express their gratitude to their staff for the compassion and care that he received there.

Those who knew Al will remember him as hard working and kind, generous, dependable and always willing to help.

He will be missed.

He is survived by his wife Janet Schwarz, two brothers Richard and Karl, his sons Robert and Scott and grandsons Zachary and Christopher.

