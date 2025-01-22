SCARBOROUGH – Jon Larry Roberts, 81 of Gorham passed away on Dec. 24, 2024, at the Gosnell House after a brief illness. Born on Oct. 9, 1943, to the late Arthur and Gladys Prince Roberts.

Jon grew up in Scarborough. Graduated from Scarborough High School, class of 1963. Following graduation he joined his father at Roberts Welding Shop. In September 1964 he married his high school sweetheart Sally-Jo Richardson. They had two children together, Polly Roberts Currier and James Roberts. Jon and Sally spent 48 wonderful years together before her passing.

Jon left behind his longtime partner Suzanne Burnham, of Gorham.

A celebration of Jon’s life will be held on Feb. 1, 2025, at Chaps Saloon, 1301 Long Plains Road, Buxton from 1-3:30 p.m. To express condolences or to participate in Jon’s online tribute, visit http://www.mainecremationcare.com.

Copy the Story Link