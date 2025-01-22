PLANFIELD, N.H. – Susan Rand Pullen, 63, died at her home and surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. Sue was born in Bangor, on Oct. 12, 1961, to David and Julie Rand. From an early age, Sue embodied steadfast curiosity, unwavering loyalty, and unconditional kindness. She was both a gifted athlete and a creative soul. As a high school freshman standing just 5’3”, she earned a spot on the varsity basketball team and was an accomplished distance runner. Later in life, her athleticism and love of the outdoors took her to mountaintops and deep into pristine forests, often accompanied by family and friends.

On her way home to Maine for Christmas in 1985, aboard a small plane from Boston, Sue sat next to Rich Pullen, a young man from back home. They exchanged phone numbers, and soon began a journey together that culminated in their marriage on Sept. 12, 1987, in Orono. They built a life together in Boston before a career opportunity brought them to the Upper Valley in 1992.

Sue was devoted to learning and earned her undergraduate degree at Tufts University followed by her Masters in Social Work from Boston University. Her career became a lifelong mission to better the lives of children and families. As a licensed clinical social worker, she worked in a variety of settings including private practice and at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center and at Boston City Hospital, offering compassionate care to countless individuals. Sue’s dedication extended to education, where she positively influenced young lives as a teacher at Plainfield Elementary School. Her work was a testament to her belief in the potential and worth of every child she encountered.

Sue’s home was a sanctuary of creativity and love, filled with her art adorning the walls, the sound of her singing, and music flowing from her piano. Sue loved being a mother. She led with grace and example, teaching her daughters the values of hard work, curiosity, kindness, honesty, and resilience. She inspired them to find joy in the little things, to embrace creativity, to always lead with respect, and to love deeply, even when life’s path became challenging.

Sue was the kind of person who others came to for counsel. She had an extraordinary ability to build others up and give freely of herself. Sue held many deep, lifelong friendships from Maine and from the Upper Valley, as well as impactful connections made in her beloved Spiritual Companions women’s group.

She is survived by her husband Rich Pullen of Plainfield; two daughters Annie Pullen (husband Nick Tourville) of Lebanon, N.H., and Lindsay Pullen (husband Isaac Hove) of Plainfield, N.H.; mother Julie Rand of Portland; two sisters, Kathie McCatherin of Falmouth, and Pam Dawson (husband Bill Dawson) of Portland; her cherished pup, Georgia; and a wide circle of beloved in-laws, nieces, nephews, godchildren, and treasured friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, David Rand, whom she adored.

Sue’s family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to their wonderful community of support who rallied around them and continue to offer kindness and strength. A visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m., on Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, at Knight Funeral Home in White River Junction and a celebration of Sue’s life will be held in warmer weather later this spring.

Online messages of condolence and support may be shared at http://www.knightfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Hand to Heart Project at handtoheartproject.org.

