GOBLES, Mich. – Frances R. Parsons, 75, of Gobles, Mich., went to be with her Lord Jan. 17, 2025, at her home surrounded by her family. Frances was born July 31, 1949 in Frederick, Wis., the daughter of Albert and Gladys L. (Richter) Peterson, and has lived in Wisconsin, Maine, Georgia, Tennessee and Michigan. She enjoyed teaching catechism, serving in many ways in the church.

Surviving are her husband, Richard E. Parsons whom she married Nov. 13, 1976; two children, Richard A. (Carrie) Parsons of Gobles, Amanda (Daniel) Lunde of Bogart, Ga.; two adopted sons, Jim Scanlin, Tim Scanlin; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; five sisters, Carol, Linda, Joyce, Ruby, Florence; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, six sisters. According to her wishes cremation has taken place and the family will have Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, at St. Jude with Fr. Bob Creagan officiant. Interment of cremains will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Pine Grove Township. Arrangements entrusted to the Bloomingdale Chapel, D. L. Miller Funeral Home, http://www.dlmillerfuneralhome.com.

Copy the Story Link