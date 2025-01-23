Potter, Larry 72, of Portland, Jan. 19. Visit 12-2 p.m., Service 2 p.m., Jan. 25, David E Desmond & Son Funeral Home, Bath.
Potter, Larry 72, of Portland, Jan. 19. Visit 12-2 p.m., Service 2 p.m., Jan. 25, David E Desmond & Son Funeral Home, Bath.
