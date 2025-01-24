Jacob Hudson opened the scoring just 1:07 into the game, Chase Zieky assisted on three goals, and Ryan Bischel made 27 saves for the Maine Mariners in a 4-2 ECHL win Friday night against the Worcester Railers at Cross Insurance Arena.

Tristan Thompson’s power-play goal midway through the second period extended Maine’s lead to 2-0. Owen Pederson and Nick Jermain added third-period goals, offsetting goals by Worcester’s Griffin Luce and Jordan Kaplan.

Join the Conversation

Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.

Related Stories
Latest Articles