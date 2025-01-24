Jacob Hudson opened the scoring just 1:07 into the game, Chase Zieky assisted on three goals, and Ryan Bischel made 27 saves for the Maine Mariners in a 4-2 ECHL win Friday night against the Worcester Railers at Cross Insurance Arena.
Tristan Thompson’s power-play goal midway through the second period extended Maine’s lead to 2-0. Owen Pederson and Nick Jermain added third-period goals, offsetting goals by Worcester’s Griffin Luce and Jordan Kaplan.
