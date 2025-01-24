PORTLAND – On Jan. 19, 2025, Larry Potter, 72, passed away from complications from Alzheimer’s disease with his partner and husband of 48 years by his side.

He was born on June 15, 1952 to parents Florence Alberta Knights Potter and Calvin A. Potter. He attended local schools in Wytopitllck, Maine and graduated high school in 1970 from Lee Academy.

He was drafted into the Army soon after graduation and was stationed at Scofield Barracks in Oahu Hawaii as a private first class payroll assistant. He was honorably discharged from the 25th infantry, in May 1972, decorated with the National Defense Service Medal.

Upon his return home to Maine he attended Pierre’s School of Beauty in Portland where he earned his cosmetologist degree. Upon graduation, he became an instructor for them before venturing off on his own to start his first business “The Preferred Look” in addition to maintaining his cosmetology license for 45 years, he obtained his real estate license and worked for many years at Downeast Realty. He won a trip to St. Kitts selling a million dollars of real estate in a single year. Larry also travelled several times a year to Puerto Rico where he owned property together with his lifelong partner and husband. Together they travelled to Paris, and later in life returned back to Oahu Hawaii to enjoy a two-week vacation which he enjoyed immensely.

For 10 summers they vacationed on Monhegan Island at the Cliff House and had many family members and friends visit them which held so many wonderful memories. In 1997, they purchased the 1810 John B Russwurm home in Portland which became a labor of love for Larry. He was very handy with his hands and loved taking on any project which there were many to do of both inside as well as the expansive gardens and landscaping he so lovingly cared for outside. Today the home has been brought back to much of its original splendor and style due to his hard work and labor of love. During the past 27 years they have seen all of their grandchildren from birth grow up and enjoy their home with them on special holidays as well as birthdays and a wedding venue for a family member. The home has been published in several local and national magazines and newspapers and is listed on the National Historic Register of Historical Places.

Together they have owned eight miniature and toy poodles whom he loved fondly and in the last days of his life, little Bella would sit on his lap in the evenings and stare up into his face for long periods of time.

Surviving him is his husband Dr. Larry Plant; his ex-wife, Martha Crocker, whom he and his husband remained close with, their children, Jamey R. Potter and wife Amy, grandchildren Emma and Ethan of West Enfield; son, Jason C. Potter and his fiancée Penny Lowe and grandson, Tyson of Mattawamkeag, daughter, Jessica McKechnie and her husband Jamey, and granddaughters Kortney and Leine of Passadumkeag; mother, Florence A. Potter, 98, of Howland; brother, Gary Potter of Portland, sister, Patricia Potter Lucas and her husband Anthony of Stetson, and sister, Judy Potter Hanscom and husband Steve of Lee; several nieces and nephews; brother-in-law, Dan Plant and Rita Biledue of Bath, sister-in-law, Deb Desmond and her husband Ed of Topsham, and sister-in-law, Sharon Preble and her husband John of Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

Services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 25, at the David E Desmond & Son Funeral Home, 638 High St., Bath. Visitation will be held from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. with a service at 2 p.m.

Due to the recent rise in exposure and spread of COVID, the family is asking that all guest who attend please be cognizant of any symptoms of cough or cold and wear a mask or self-test in order to keep everyone safe.

