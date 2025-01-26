WINDHAM – David A. Vance lost his courageous battle with thyroid cancer on Tuesday Jan. 21, 2025. He fought this battle with everything he had, with his wife, Judy, by his side.

David was born March 4, 1961 to Donald E. Vance and Joanne P. Lawrence Vance in Portland. He was raised and educated in Windham. He graduated from Windham High School in 1979 and continued his education at SMCC in South Portland. He graduated there in 1981 with an Industrial Electricity degree. He worked in the electrical trade obtaining his Journeyman’s license which he maintained his entire career.

In 1982, he married his high school sweetheart, Judith Hodgkins. Together they raised two beautiful daughters and built three beautiful homes together in Windham.

Dave was born into the family business: D&J Excavating Co, Inc. He was an excavation artist. He could make your vision come to life. He worked in the excavation trade for 47 years until recently retiring and creating a new workshop for all his hobbies.

He also had the talent of building street rods. He built two beautiful trucks and enjoyed shows throughout Maine, Vermont, and the Northeast. He was a longtime member of the Downeast Street Rod Club.

Dave was such a happy soul and always lived life. His nickname was “Smiley”. His smile was so contagious!

He grew up enjoying summers at his family camp on Little Sebago for most of his life.

He is survived by his mother, Joanne P. Vance; his loving wife of 42 years, Judith H. Vance; his daughter, Jenessa L. Feeney (John), his daughter, Jenelle W. Duffy (Matt); his grandchildren, Julia Feeney, Levi Feeney, Maddison Duffy and Maverick Duffy; his sisters Julie Pennell (Wayne) and Susan Vance Lamb (Forest); his uncles Ralph Vance (Diane), Raymond Vance (Gerry) and aunt, Jeannie Emmons; along with sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law; nieces, nephews; and cousins.

He was predeceased by his father, Donald E. Vance; his brother, Donald E. Vance Jr., and his brother who passed at birth.

The family would like to thank Dr. Roediger of MaineHealth, Dr. Tchekmedyian of MaineHealth Cancer Care, the entire staff on the Gibson floor MMC and Dr. Richmon and Dr. Wirth of Mass General.

Visiting hours will be Wednesday Jan. 29 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Dolby, Blais & Segee Funeral Home, 434 River Rd. in Windham.

The funeral will be Thursday Jan. 30 at 11 a.m. at the North Windham Union Church, 723 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. A reception will immediately follow the service which will be held at Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, North Windham.

To express condolences or to participate in David’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.Com

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the

Windham Neighbors Helping Neighbors Heat Assistance Program,

P.O. Box 1956

Windham, ME 04062

