CASCO – Dixie Lee Conley, 73, of Casco, passed away Jan. 21, 2025, following a brief respiratory illness.

Born in Sherman Mills, daughter of Duane and Alta Thomas. She was a loving mother, raising her three children and one grandson.

Dixie is survived by her mother, Alta Thomas; her children, Todd Thomas and wife Tyra Lee of Biddeford, Tracy Thomas of Scarborough, Michelene Decrow and husband Jason of Gorham; sister, Kathe Jewett and husband Laughton, of Hamden, Paul Thomas, of Saco, and Duane Thomas Jr., of Marco Island, Fla. She is also survived by grandchildren Michael Thomas, Emily Palmertree, Abigail Decrow and Jack Decrow.

Services will be held Feb. 2 at Dolby Blais and Segee Funeral Chapel, 434 River Rd. Windham at 10 a.m. Memorial service at 11:30 a.m. A reception for friends and family to celebrate her life will be held at the White Rock Community Clubhouse. 34 Wilson Rd., Gorham.

