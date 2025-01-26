PORTLAND – On Jan. 22, 2025, Janet A. Bird passed away from complications of shingles.

She was born March 7, 1934, in Lowell, Mass. to Frederick V. and Elizabeth T. Lynch. Janet grew up in Presque Isle, and graduated from Deering High School in Portland.

Janet was an at home mother to seven children, a den leader, Girl Scout leader and active in the PTA. As the kids grew, she went to barber school in Lewiston where she met her eighth child, Danny Taylor.

Janet is survived by her seven children, Thomas Sawyer (Jenny), Tylene Sawyer Burke, Tracy Joslin, Theodore Sawyer (Stacy), Tori Sawyer Lynch (Sean), Todd Sawyer (Anna) and T Charles Frederick Sawyer (fiancé Bethany); and numerous nieces and nephews. She had 18 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildre; and three great-great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her parents; husband, George E. Bird; sisters Mary Humphry, Theresa Mank, Dorothy Dunham, and Patricia White; and sons-in-law Christopher Burke and Alan Joslin.

Visiting hours will be held Tuesday Jan. 28, from 5 to 7 p.m. at A.T. Hutchins, 660 Brighton Ave., Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Wednesday Jan. 29, at St. Pius X, 492 Ocean Ave., Portland. Janet will be interned in Friendship at a later date.

To share memories of Janet or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com

In lieu of flowers, a donation to the American Heart Association is requested.

