YARMOUTH – Nancy Tyler Allyn, 96, died peacefully Thursday morning Jan. 23, 2025 at The Osher Inn in Portland.

Nancy was born on Dec. 6, 1928 in Wellesley Hills, Mass., the oldest child of Richard Molineaux Tyler and Dorothy Middleton Tyler. Nancy had many fond memories of her early childhood in Wellesley; she then moved to Falmouth at the age of 13, graduating from Waynflete School. She loved sharing stories of hermany snowstorm travels to and from school with her father and younger sister, Lee.

Nancy then attended Bradford Junior College before going to study at the Art Institute of Chicago, during which time she was able to live with her maternal aunt and grandmother.

After completing her studies in Chicago, Ill., Nancy was hired to design the windows for Jordan Marsh at one of the country’s first shopping malls in Framingham, Mass. Nancy met her future husband, Robert “Bob” Steen Allyn here, and they were married on July 2, 1955. At the time Bob was teaching at Choate School in Connecticut where Nancy made very close friends, including John and Mary Lincoln who were very supportive of Bob and Nancy as they started their family. In 1962 the family moved to Yarmouth.

Nancy and Bob spoiled their children with unconditional love and support. Without a TV for many years, Nancy and Bob would read to the children, often while strolling between bedrooms. Nancy’s mantra on any day, was that her children must “get outside”, if rain were encountered, she was more than happy to help build dams in the street. Participation in Little League was vetoed the first year because it would interfere with the family’s dinner hour, a time of very robust discussions and learning for her children.

As her children headed off to school, Nancy initially ran a cooperative nursery school (a source of much joy and many stories), worked at Merrill Memorial Library and the House of Stiles. Nancy’s love of books was hard to describe, she would often read 3-4 at once and remained very connected to the library and the town’s local bookstore. As her short-term memory started to fail, she rejoiced in being able to reread many books.

Her other passions were her grandchildren, fashion, a Harmon’s cheeseburger on Saturdays with her sister, visits to Ogunquit, art, painting, and people; when encountering others in town, her children would not be greeted with a “Hi”, but rather a question, “How’s your mother?”.

In recent years, Nancy resided at the Osher Inn. She became a huge fan of the activities provided, most importantly: arts and crafts, book club, Blackjack, and Bingo. The staff and volunteers at the Osher Inn spoiled Nancy.

Nancy is survived by her son, John “Jordy” and his wife Gail of Yarmouth, daughter, Dorothy “Dee” Packer of Yarmouth, son, Robert “Tad” and his wife Kate of Seattle, Wash.; sister, Lee Robbins of Falmouth; many grandchildren (and their spouses) Megan Currie (James); Andrew Allyn (Sarah Horn), and Brian Allyn (Lauren) and their mother Rebecca Allyn; Gail’s daughter, Kaitlynn Saldanha (Paul Vriend); Tyler, Ben (Sandra), and Emily Packer and their father Kevin Packer; Elizabeth and Eric Allyn; as well as five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Nancy was predeceased by her husband Bob; brother, Richard Tyler; daughter Amy; and grandson, Matthew Allyn.

The family would especially like to thank Nancy’s companions Pam Hobson and Grace Kendrick, many close friends, David Polisner MD, the staff of the Osher Inn and Northern Light Hospice for their care of Nancy and support of her family.

Arrangements provided by Wilson’s Funeral Home Gray. A service will be held at 11 a.m. on March 8, at St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church, 396 Gilman Rd. Yarmouth, ME 04096. It will be livestreamed.

In lieu flowers, donations may be made to

Merrill Memorial Library

215 Main St.

Yarmouth, ME 04096; or

St. Bartholomew’s

Episcopal Church

396 Gilman Rd.

Yarmouth, ME 04096

