PORTLAND – Paul J. Tuttle, 69, of Portland, passed away on Monday Jan. 20, 2025.

A Celebration of Paul’s life will be held at a later date.

To see Paul’s full obituary, share a memory or leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com.

Join the Conversation

Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.