PORTLAND – Richard “Mac” McAloon, 90, passed away on Jan. 19, 2025, in Scarborough. Mac was born on Oct. 23, 1934, in Bangor, son of the late John Sr. and Cecelia (Graffam) McAloon.

Mac graduated from John Bapst High School in 1953 and briefly attended the University of Maine that fall before beginning his career with New England Telephone (NET) as a land surveyor. Through hard work and dedication, Mac earned the title of Engineering Associate.

In 1957, Mac enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he served at Fort Monmouth on a classified project until his honorable discharge in 1959. Following his military service, he returned to NET and was promoted to Project Engineer in 1968. Mac retired in 1988 as the Project Manager for the Portland District, though he continued to work with NET as a private contractor for several years.

Mac was an animal lover, especially fond of bulldogs and smooth-coated retrievers. He was an adventurer at heart, enjoying canoe trips on the Allagash, participating in the Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race, and attending college football games across the country. Proud of his Irish heritage, Mac was known for his quick wit and sharp sense of humor, which stayed with him until the very end.

An outdoorsman, Mac enjoyed spending time at a camp he and his friends built together in Greenville. While the camp offered opportunities for hunting and fishing, Mac’s favorite memories were the camaraderie—sharing drinks, playing cribbage, and enjoying good times with lifelong friends.

Mac was generous, easygoing, and kind-hearted, always ready with a joke or a helping hand. He loved going for drives, despite being a poor driver! His warm spirit, humor, and love for life made him unforgettable to all who knew him.

Mac was predeceased by his daughter, Mary Staszko; the mother of his children, Joanne (Curran), partner Sarah Shaw; and brothers Terrence and John “Tucker” McAloon.

He is survived by his children, James and wife Theresa McAloon, Thomas McAloon, and Margaret Littlefield; grandchildren, Anya and her husband Joshua Moore, Katelyn and husband James Winnie, and Kelsey and husband Brock Norberg; and great-grandchildren, Marek and Waylon Moore, Easton and Trevor Winnie, and Gideon Norberg.

Mac’s family would like to extend a special thank you to the R9 care team at Maine Medical Center, and Hospice of Southern Maine at Gosnell for their excellent care of Mac.

Family and friends are invited to visit on Jan. 30, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland.

To view Mac’s memorial page, or to leave a condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Mac’s memory to the

American Heart Association,

http://www.heart.org; or the

Animal Refuge League

of Greater Portland,

P.O. Box 336,

Westbrook, ME 04098,

or go to http://www.arlgp.org/memorial.

