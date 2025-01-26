KENNEBUNK – Roger W. Ellenberger, 81, of Kennebunk’s Lower Village passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough, following a lengthy illness.

Roger was born May 29, 1943, in Erie, Pa., the son of Frederick Dubois and Marjorie L. Knaf Ellenberger. He earned his B.A. from Syracuse University School of Architecture, where he also followed his life’s passion and studied printmaking and painting at its School of Art. He also held multiple records on his college swim team.

Roger’s first career was as an architect in central New York for many years while continuing his interest and developing and defining his talent in the fine arts. He was often spotted cruising around in his favorite MG.

In 1975, he moved to Kennebunk, where he continued to be inspired by the rural New England landscapes and the rugged Atlantic coastline. He furthered his second career of painting the world he saw around him, from coastal landscapes to antique stoneware on farmhouse tables, working primarily in watercolor and acrylic mediums. He was a member of the American Society of Marine Artists. Roger’s artistic work has earned over 50 awards, and his works hang in galleries and collections throughout the United States, Canadian providences, England, Europe, and Japan. He was also the proprietor of Ellenberger’s Guest House and B&B & Cattail’s Antique’s in Kennebunk’s Lower Village and helped design many residential and commercial buildings across Southern Maine.

Active in his community, he served on Kennebunk Fire Department for 28 years, on the Washington Hose Fire Company as a firefighter, lieutenant and captain, mentoring many younger firefighters over the years. He was known for his great sense of humor, sometimes sarcastic take on life, yet knew when he had to be serious on the firegrounds. He also was involved in the Kennebunk Rotary Club for many years.

Roger always knew his way around a kitchen and could be found making his favorite peanut butter cookies and red velvet cake for all who visited. He was a lover of a good Bennett’s steak and cheese and never met a Reese’s he didn’t like.

Roger was predeceased by his first wife, Cathleen Ellenberger; and his son, Shawn Pickert.

Survivors include his wife, Cheri Ellenberger whom he married in 1997; a daughter, Millycent Ellenberger and spouse Erik Karlson of Seattle, Wash., a son, Justin Cooper and spouse Jane Cooper of Kennebunk, a daughter, Courtney Cooper of Brooklyn, N.Y.; and a brother Richard Ellenberger and spouse Judy Ellenberger.

A celebration of Roger’s life will be held in the summer at Washington Hose Fire Company and will be announced by Bibber Memorial Chapel.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Roger’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to

Kennebunk Fire & Rescue,

1 Summer St.,

Kennebunk, ME 04043

in Roger’s memory.

Copy the Story Link