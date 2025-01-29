Influenza cases surged last week in Maine, according to a report released by the Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Maine reported 1,131 flu cases in the week ending Jan. 24 — more than double the number reported two weeks ago. Cases totaled 541 for the week of Jan. 10, and the state reported 708 cases for the week ending Jan. 17.

Maine has logged 3,302 cases so far during the 2024-25 flu season, which runs from October to May.

Sixty-two people were hospitalized last week for flu in Maine. The biggest surge has been in the southernmost part of Maine.

The numbers show flu is more pervasive in Maine this year than last year’s, which was considered a typical season. In February 2024 — the height of last flu season — weekly cases in Maine peaked at about 800-900 per week.

Despite the increase overall, the surge is uneven around the state. Much of Maine is considered to be in the “moderate” or “low” category for flu activity, while York County is in the “high” range. York County reported 260 cases and 17 hospitalizations last week.

Much of New England and the mid-Atlantic regions are reporting “very high” flu activity levels, according to the U.S. CDC.

Most of the flu circulating in Maine is Influenza A strain, split about evenly between the H1N1 and H3N2 strains.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 levels in wastewater sampling were considered “very high” through Jan. 18 in Maine, according to the U.S. CDC, which was the latest data available. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 remain flat, at about 30-40 per week, according to Maine CDC data.

There have also been anecdotal reports of high levels of RSV and norovirus circulating, although there is not robust data tracking for those infectious diseases.

Flu symptoms include fever, chills, cough, headaches, sore throat, runny nose, congestion, muscle aches and fatigue.

It is not too late to get vaccinated, as flu vaccine is widely available at drug stores, primary care offices, hospitals and other medical settings.

In addition, to avoid flu and other viruses, wash your hands frequently and stay home when feeling ill.

