The Mariners opened a three-game series at Trois-Rivières, Quebec, Wednesday night, losing an ECHL game 4-1 to the Trois-Rivières Lions.
Maine plays the Lions on Friday and Saturday nights as well. The Mariners are 1-4 against the Lions this season, their only win in overtime at the Cross Insurance Arena on Dec. 31.
Justin Duccharme scored with 1:48 left in the first period for the Lions, who got second-period goals from Anthony Beauchamp and Isaac Dufort.
Brooklyn Kalmikov scored a goal for the Mariners in the third, but the Lions regained the three-goal lead on Vincent Sèvigny’s power-play goal.
