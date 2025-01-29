SCARBOROUGH – With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Robert Clark, 77, of Scarborough, Maine, who passed away peacefully on January 24, 2025, surrounded by his loving family. He was born Jan. 3, 1948

Chopper’s warmth, kindness, and genuine interest in others left a lasting impression on everyone he met. His infectious laughter and fun-loving spirit will be dearly missed by all who called him a friend.

He was a dedicated Portland firefighter and worked for the town of Scarborough both in the sanitary district and as a school bus driver, a role he spoke of fondly even in the last few days of his life. Most importantly, he was a devoted father, husband, and grandfather. Every member of his family knew they were loved, and that he was proud of them.

Robert is survived by his daughters, Jennifer Laflamme and husband Jim, Katherine Clark and wife Imani, and Diana Bors; grandchildren, Alex and Tyler Laflamme, Madison and Mason Bors, and Bayla and Devi Clark. His legacy lives on through the lives he touched and the love he shared.

A celebration of Robert’s life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Hobb’s Funeral Home in Scarborough.

Dad, you will forever be in our hearts. Rest in peace.

Condolences may be expressed online at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to:

the Portland Firefighters Children’s Burn Foundation in his honor at

http://www.portlandfirefightersburnfoundation.com

Copy the Story Link