PHIPPSBURG – R. Myrtle Rainey, 84, passed away, Jan. 23, 2025 at Avita in Brunswick.

She was born in Bath on Dec. 17, 1940, a daughter of Fred and Claire (McIntire) Morse. She graduated from Morse High School. Myrtle worked for the United States Postal Service on and off for over 30 years. The job that gave her the most enjoyment was being a lunch lady at the Phippsburg Elementary School and being with all the children.

She was a member of the Small Point Baptist Church in Phippsburg.

Myrtle enjoyed gardening, both in her flower and vegetable gardens.

She was predeceased by her parents Fred and Claire Morse; brothers, Teddy Morse, Charles (wife Odean) Morse, sisters, Rosalie Malcolm and Clara (husband Kenny) Leeman, brother-in-law, David Wallace; and an infant son shortly after birth.

She is survived by one daughter, Lauri Rainey of Bath, sons, Leonard (wife Patty) Rainey of Richmond, Lee Rainey of Bath; brothers, Frank (wife Kathy) Morse of Woolwich, Bruce (wife Linda) Morse of North Carolina, sister, Freda Wallace of Phippsburg, brother-in-law, Perry Malcolm of West Bath and special friend, Gloria Yeaton; four grandchildren; and several great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held in the spring at Riverside Cemetery in Woolwich. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.DaigleFuneralHome.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to a memory care charity of your choice

