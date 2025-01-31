TOPSHAM – Jacquelyn M. Perrin-Cecil, 90, of Topsham, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Jan. 24, 2025, at the Highlands in Topsham, Maine.

“Jackie”, as she was known to friends and family, was born on July 5, 1934, to John and Rita Tucker. From an early age, she showed notable strength and resilience, always supporting her family and friends with comforting words and a helping hand.

Jackie was a wonderful Mother and Grandmother. She embraced this role with unwavering love, hospitality and generosity. She always brought warmth and joy to those around her with her big-hearted spirit and a bright smile. She loved animals and wrote stories about her cat, Princess.

Jackie was an accomplished homemaker and had many skills, including being a wonderful cook and seamstress. She had a special gift for creating life-story scrapbooks or specialized Teddy Bears for loved ones. The Teddy Bears were collections of meaningful treasures such as a letter jacket, a mink stole, or a graduation tassel. The scrapbooks she created would piece together the wonderful memories and accomplishments of the life she was honoring. Bringing together mementos from a loved one’s life was a gift like no other.

Professionally, Jackie was a Certified Residential Medical Assistant (CRMA) in both Rockland and in Boothbay Harbor. As a long-time member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, she exemplified their motto of “Liberty, Truth, Justice and Equality.”

Her life’s journey brought her to Topsham where she met her husband of 10 years, Carl James “CJ” Cecil. Together they enjoyed playing games and were part of a bridge group. Her favorite game was Cribbage. Jackie enjoyed square dancing and made many of her own outfits.

CJ preceded her by passing away on Christmas Eve 2024. Jackie’s beloved sister, Nina Trumper, passed away while also residing at the Highlands in 2020. Her brothers, David and Carl, and her sister-in-law, Carol Tucker, also preceded her as well as by Richard Smith, her partner of 17 years.

Jackie is survived by her five devoted daughters, Nancy Budd, Annette Cunningham, Diane Dube, Jenny Marlow, Kathy Moretti, their husbands; her brother Bruce Tucker; 11 grandchildren; as well as great grandchildren; and one great, great granddaughter.

A memorial service will be held on Feb. 2, 2025, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Masonic Lodge, 149 Sennebec Rd. in Union, Maine. A private burial will be held in the summer of 2025 in Merrimack, NH.

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made

in her name to:

the PAWS Animal Shelter in Camden, Maine

