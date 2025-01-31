WESTBROOK – With heavy hearts, the family of John Steele Kittredge announces his death on Jan. 20, 2025. Born on Jan. 22, 1953, in Newport, Vt., John lived a life devoted to the outdoors, to music, but most of all to his beloved wife Penny. John and Penny met in May of 1984 and married in May of 1988.

﻿John graduated from the University of Southern Maine with a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science. He worked for the State of Maine while spending any time off playing music or playing outside. He had a lifelong passion for the Boston Bruins; despite their disappointing him often over the years, he never stopped loving them.

﻿He started his life in music on the violin, playing duets with his mother on the piano. In high school he played guitar for his garage band, which later led to playing for church services. He was a competitive swimmer whose movement in the water was a thing of beauty- more seal than human. In the early years of his surfing, his siblings had to ride along as their parents drove John from one beach to another on the search for the perfect wave. Later on, he became an excellent skier, a daring mountain biker, and an ice and rock climber with his oldest brother Kit, spending a lot of time in Franconia Notch and Tuckerman Ravine in New Hampshire. He was so devoted to ice climbing that while on a challenging climb, to the dismay of his parents and doctor, he cracked open the cast on the leg he’d broken while skiing. With his siblings, he also loved riding the horses stabled in the family’s huge old barn. Over time, the space for horses turned into space for teenagers’ cars, with John’s memorably cool, vintage Austin Healey. Later, he and brother Redge would drive to vacations in summer lakeside cottages in his vintage Mustang: Same cool, different car.

﻿His nieces and nephew were recipients of the greatest of gifts: his time. A quiet respite in his home during Portland activities, glamorous skiing trips to the bunny slopes, and snowmobiling adventures around the backyard in Bethel were hosted by both John and Penny with cheerful welcome. Their Christmas gifts were always the most anticipated, and Uncle John’s company at camp was always prized.

﻿Everyone counted on John for his hilariously rhyming iambic pentameter on big family occasions. His cleverness was full of love, never mockery. That sense of humor was balanced by profound introspection, however. His conversation was meaningful and reflective of an active, curious mind. He was never one to let convention dictate: he was the proud owner of a flip phone.

﻿Lake Memphremagog and Stonington were touchstones in his life. He cherished his early years on the lake and ocean, and took wife Penny there to share their special place in his heart.

﻿It was with Penny that John found his greatest happiness and deep serenity. He loved her beyond measure. With Penny he made a life in Bethel, where he toured all the mountain bike trails, a passion he discovered after age 40. Leaving Bethel to join Penny’s sister Pam and brother-in-law Steve, John and Penny returned to Southern Maine, where they first met. There he enjoyed time with family, and the peace of his own company.

﻿John is survived by Penny; brothers Scott (Redge) and Joel, sister Evelyn (Rie), sister-in-law Nicolette, whom he introduced to Joel over 40 years ago, and Pamela and Steve Wojtysiak. He is also survived by nieces Amanda, Leslie, and Monica, and nephews Corwin and Jeremiah. He was predeceased by brother William (Kit); parents Scott and Evelyn Kittredge; niece Mariah; in-laws Mary and Erlon Bean; and brother-in-law Peter Bean.

﻿Per John’s request, there will be no service.

In lieu of flowers,

donations in John’s memory may be made to:

Darrowby Farm Sanctuary in Jefferson http://www.darrowbyfarmsanctuary.org

