BANGOR — Marissa Rowe and the rest of the Gray-New Gloucester cheer team had a rough start to their morning on Saturday.

“It was crazy, our coach knocked on our doors at 5 a.m.,” said Rowe, one of the team’s two seniors. “(Listening to) music helps, and we just hyped each other up (before the routine), doing each other’s hair and makeup.”

The early start was well worth it.

The Patriots (81.3 points) won the Class B South title at the regional cheer championships at the Cross Insurance Center. It’s been a successful month for Gray-New Gloucester, which won the Western Maine Conference title on Jan. 18 in Augusta.

The Patriots hit a clean routine to capture the regional crown, holding off strong efforts from runner-up Medomak Valley (73 points) and Gardiner/Hall-Dale (66.6 points).

“It feels amazing,” Rowe said. “I think our confidence level was a lot higher this week, because we’ve been doing (our routine) so much more and have had more practice.”

“(The routine) was wonderful,” said Gray-New Gloucester coach Melissa Burila. “The kids were great; they did a great job. I think everyone in the state has been dealing (with illness) right now, and our kids overcame that. They’re just joyous. They’re cheering for all the teams competing here.”

Gray-New Gloucester managed to avoid riding up I-95 in snowy conditions, spending Friday night at a Bangor hotel to make its 7 a.m. check in time at the Cross Insurance Center. Burila credited the school’s booster program for helping the team.

“It’s a whole community event,” Burila said. “It’s just unbelievable. What a great community we have in Gray-New Gloucester.”

Ellsworth (88.7 points), which had the loudest cheering section of the morning, ran away with the Class B North championship with an energetic routine. Hermon (77.35) was runner-up, while Lawrence (69.4), the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class B champion, finished third.

The top eight teams from each region move on to compete at the Maine State Cheer Championships on Feb. 8 at the Augusta Civic Center.

This story will be updated.

