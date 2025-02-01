WELLS – Joan Fulcher passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, at her home in Wells, Maine. She was in the presence of her loving family.

﻿She was diagnosed with Pancreatic cancer years ago and it returned last summer 2024. She faced the cancerous foe with grace, courage and dignity. She spent her last days with her family at her side.

﻿Joan was born in Portsmouth, N.H. on Dec. 2, 1939, and grew up in the Strawberry Bank area. She was the daughter of Robert and Bertha Martell both predeceased her. Joan was the oldest with her twin sister Jean and siblings Mildred, Lee and Albert.

She married her sweetheart, Raymond Fulcher, June 28, 1958, in Portsmouth N.H. She worked at the Trumbull CT Town Hall and retired from there in 2001.

﻿Joan is proceeded in death by her twin sister Jean Evans, her other sister Mildred McCullam and brother Lee Martell.

﻿Joan is survived by her husband Raymond Fulcher to whom she was married for more than 66 years; daughter Pamela (John) Pinto, son Douglas (Dawn) Fulcher, daughter Brenda (Alfredo) Marini, son Jeffrey (Maria) Fulcher; her brother Albert Martell; eight grandchildren Michael Marini, John Pinto, Joseph Marini, Nicholas Marini, Natalie Marini, Christopher Fulcher, Cassidy Fulcher, Abigail Fulcher; and two great-grandchildren Alexander Marini and Avery Marini.

﻿

