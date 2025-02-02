FICTION

Hardcover

1. “Onyx Storm (Standard Edition),” by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled)

2. “James,” by Percival Everett (Doubleday)

3. “How to Read a Book,” by Monica Wood (Mariner)

4. “Small Things Like These,” by Claire Keegan (Grove)

5. “All Fours,” by Miranda July (Riverhead)

6. “Intermezzo,” by Sally Rooney (Farrar, Straus & Giroux)

7. “Tell Me Everything,” by Elizabeth Strout (Random House)

8. “Blueberries for Sal,” by Robert McCloskey (Viking)

9. “The God of the Woods,” by Liz Moore (Riverhead)

10. “Creation Lake,” by Rachel Kushner (Scribner)

Paperback

1. “Martyr!,” by Kaveh Akbar (Vintage)

2. “A Most Agreeable Murder,” by Julia Seales (Random House)

3. “I Who Have Never Known Men,” by Jacqueline Harpman (Transit)

4. “The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches,” by Sangu Mandanna (Berkley)

5. “North Woods,” by Daniel Mason (Random House)

6. “The Secret History,” by Donna Tartt (Vintage)

7. “Never Let Me Go,” by Kazuo Ishiguro (Vintage)

8. “A Deadly Education,” by Naomi Novik (Del Rey)

9. “Demon Copperhead,” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

10. “Orbital,” by Samantha Harvey (Grove)

NONFICTION

Hardcover

1. “Wintering,” by Katherine May (Riverhead)

2. “The Serviceberry: Abundance and Reciprocity in the Natural World,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Scribner)

3. “Meditations for Mortals: Four Weeks to Embrace Your Limitations and Make Time for What Counts,” by Oliver Burkeman (Farrar, Straus & Giroux)

4. “The Wager,” by David Grann (Doubleday)

5. “The Let Them Theory,” by Mel Robbins (Hay House)

6. “There’s Always This Year,” by Hanif Abdurraqib (Random House)

7. “What If We Get It Right?” by Ayana Elizabeth Johnson (One World)

8. “The Creative Act,” by Rick Rubin (Penguin)

9. “Offshore: Stealth Wealth and the New Colonialism,” by Brooke Harrington (W. W. Norton)

10. “The In-Betweens,” by Mira Ptacin (Liveright)

Paperback

1. “On Tyranny,” by Timothy Snyder (Tim Duggan)

2. “The Art Thief,” by Michael Finkle (Vintage)

3. “Lost on a Mountain in Maine,” by Donn Fendler (Harper)

4. “Of Time and Turtles,” by Sy Montgomery (Mariner)

5. “Tabula Rasa: Volume 1,” by John McPhee (Picador)

6. “Doppelganger,” by Naomi Klein (Picador)

7. “Building,” by Mark Ellison (Random House)

8. “All About Love,” by Bell Hooks (William Morrow & Co)

9. “World of Wonders,” by Aimee Nezhukumatathil (Milkweed)

10. “The Lobster Coast,” by Colin Woodard (Penguin)

—Longfellow Books

