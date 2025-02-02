I wish I had a huge vessel of wondrous, enchanted clay
That I could mold into magical things every single day.
Like building a world where people never resorted to fray
Where kids were never hungry and always could safely play.
I’d take great clumps of clay in my hands and make a cabaret
Where folks could come to see great shows and never have to pay.
I’d build immense museums in poor places with my clay
For people to see the splendor of painters such as Monet
And Vincent van Gogh, and Henri Rousseau, Moses, Wyeth and Klee
And then I’d take my special clay and figure out a way
To build a vast coliseum where folks could hear people play
The music of all the masters, like Brahms and Bizet, and they
Could sit and listen to Pavarotti, Fitzgerald and Mel Torme
And Porter, the Gershwins, Berlin, heck, even Doris Day!
And watch wonderful dancers pirouette in graceful ballet
And hear the sweet poetry of Edna St. Vincent Millet.
And watch spellbinding movies, and cinema verité
And schmooze in cafes with roues while sipping mocha latte
I’d then take scoops of my mud and I’d be so proud to say
I’d shape it to all bad diseases, and then without delay
I’d hammer them all to dust, so they could no longer slay
Anyone else in all the world, for forever and a day.
I’d work to make less solemn stuff too, like fudge and great horseplay
And circuses, festivals, picnics and raspberry glace.
I’d mold the weather of the world so it never rained by day
But just at night like in Camelot; and on each holiday
I’d carve the clay to family scenes of love and mirth and glae
Where kids could grow and thrive and live and never have to say
“My mother likes to call herself a happy divorce.”
I’d spend a lot of hours carving nature with my clay
Flowers, birds, all animals, a fabulous array
And all would live in health and peace in the world made with my clay
Where every single person would eat like a gourmet
And no one would ever desire to be a popinjay
And I would carve for everyone his very own sobriquet
So everyone would be unique and not just a cliche
Where everyone could choose to live in their very own forte
Where life is always new and fresh and fine and sweet and gay.
And all of us would always be in the core of our heyday.
I’d remodel the world to look like a park in beautiful Marseilles
And all men would have broad shoulders, all women sweet decollete.
No bullies would hurt children, and I’d work to find a way
To use my clay to keep creatures safe, and then I’d get underway
And start to build a warless world although some would inveigh
Against all this, for some love war, but to those fools I say
“You say it’s a dream, can’t happen, but don’t let it fade away
“Who knows? It could all transpire. It’s really not so fey
“For all of us to hope, to dream, to plan, to wish and to pray
“That we each could work to make our world a perfect place to stay.”
I confess I frequently dream in both the night and the day
Of taking that mud and remolding our world in a positive way
With that vessel of clay, with my mystical clay, my enchanted, magical clay.
LC Van Savage is a Brunswick resident.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.