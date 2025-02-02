NORTH YARMOUTH – David L. Thurlow Jr., 62, of North Yarmouth, passed away Thursday Jan. 16, 2025. David was born on Aug. 20, 1962, at Mercy Hospital in Portland to Carol and David L. Thurlow Sr.
He was a mechanic by trade and could just about fix anything. His hobbies were racing which he was successful at. He also loved spending time at his camp on Moosehead Lake.
David leaves behind a wife Teresa Small-Thurlow; and his four children, David Mcleod and his wife Meagan Mcleod, David L. Thurlow III, Joshua Thurlow and his wife Caitlin Thurlow, and Carol Thurlow. David also leaves behind a sister named Brenda Nutes and her two children; 11 grandchildren who he dearly loved and cared for.
