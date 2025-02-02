SACO – Francis Edward Hogan, 87, died unexpectedly on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, at his home in Saco.

Francis “Frank” was born Oct. 6, 1937, in Old Orchard Beach to Angele Snow Hogan and Charles Hogan. He was the oldest of the five Hogan boys who grew up in their seaside home.

After graduating from Old Orchard Beach High School, where he excelled in football, basketball, and baseball, he attended the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy in Boston and married the love of his life, Theresa LeHouillier Hogan. His life and the lives of his family and friends were forever blessed because of them and their love and support.

As Frank and Theresa’s family grew, they moved from Old Orchard Beach to Saco. He worked for the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Bancroft and Martin Steel Fabricators, and finally for the Portland Water District.

Frank was a man who excelled at building or creating something to make his life or the lives of others better. He was often found in his extensive wood shop building boats, furniture, repairing something for someone else, or cutting and finishing homegrown lumber so it might be used for a future project. There was always a future project.

Theresa and Frank loved traveling and experiencing different parts of the world. No single trip or experience defined them more than when they traveled to Ireland with their children and grandchildren. They rented two homes on the coast for two weeks and together explored the country that influenced their lives, telling stories, laughing, and learning about their heritage.

When Frank retired from the Portland Water District, he and Theresa sold their home and built a new home near their daughter Cathy. From this home, he often left, towing a boat he had built, for a lake, pond, or stream to spend a day on the water fishing, telling stories, and enjoying family and friends.

Frank was predeceased by his wife, Theresa; his brother, John “Jack”; and his grandson and fishing buddy, Matthew Leach.

He is survived by his daughters Teri Arenstam (David Arenstam) and Cathy Hogan; his grandchildren, Emma Campbell, Katherine DeFrancesco, Jacob Arenstam, Rebecca Dempsey, and Ryan Leach; and six great-grandchildren.

The visiting hours will be held at Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St. in Saco, on Friday, Feb. 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by a prayer service at 1 p.m. Private family burial at Laurel Hill Cemetery at a later date.

The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Saco Food Pantry and Mary’s Walk (Maryswalk.org)

