VENICE, Fla. – H. William Geoffrion, known as ‘Geoff’, passed away on Jan. 11, 2025, at the age of 93, in Venice, Fla. Born on Nov. 30, 1931, Geoff pursued his education at the University of New Hampshire where he was an all-star football player.

﻿After college, he followed his Air Force ROTC commitment and dedicated four years as a B47 pilot in the Strategic Air Command.

﻿He then earned an MBA from Northeastern University and his professional life was marked by a successful career in industrial engineering and consulting. He was also the proud owner of Heritage Lanterns in Yarmouth, Maine, a hand-crafted mail-order lighting business he created.

﻿Beyond his professional endeavors, Geoff was a lifelong skier and sailor, often found on the snowy slopes of Sugarloaf or cruising the coast of Maine with the Down East Yacht Club.

﻿He is survived by his loving wife, Shirley G. Geoffrion; his daughters, Sandra E. Bell and Sarah A. Prescott; along with four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

