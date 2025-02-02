KENNEBUNK – Maxine Sharon Baker, born on Oct. 1, 1929, in Dexter, passed away peacefully on Jan. 17, 2025, in Kennebunk, surrounded by family.

She was the daughter of Harold E. Hudson and Louise (Cox) Hudson. Maxine spent her early years in Dexter before her family moved to Portland in 1944. A graduate of Deering High School in 1948, she briefly worked at W.T. Grant Co. before pursuing her passion for nursing at Eastern Maine General Hospital’s nursing school in Bangor.

In January 1951, Maxine met Frank W. Baker, and they married on Nov. 30 of that year. Together, they built a life centered on love and dedication to their family.

After living in New Hampshire during Frank’s tenure at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, they settled in York in 1960. There, they raised their five children, Susan K. McVety (Peter) of Gorham, Jill A. Kelly (Arthur) of Acton, Heidi B. Tobey (Chipper) of Eliot, Nancy J. Galloway (Christopher) of Nottingham, N.H., and Dean A. Baker (Pamela Mayo) of Clifton Park, N.Y.

A talented seamstress, Maxine lovingly crafted clothing for her children, special gowns for Rainbow Girls and prom dresses for her daughters. She enjoyed knitting sweaters and mittens for loved ones and was deeply involved in her community through the Eastern Star, Rainbow Girls, and the York High School Music Boosters.

A devoted member of First Parish Church in York, she participated in Christian education programs and church activities such as Bible study workshops and “Lectio Divina” groups. Her lemon meringue pies and Needhams were beloved staples at church fairs. Maxine shared her beautiful singing voice with the church choir and the Seacoast Community Chorus for 39 years.

Her legacy of love and creativity lives on through her five children; two sisters, Pauline Mae (Hudson) Baker and Judith Estelle (Hudson) Clough; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and all who knew her.

She was predeceased by her husband, Frank W. Baker; brother, Harold Eugene Hudson Jr.; and grandson, Jeremy S. Kelly.

Maxine’s memory will forever be cherished by those whose lives she touched.

The family will have a graveside service and burial at the First Parish Cemetery in York, in the spring.

