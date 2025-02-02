WESTBROOK – Ronald Jules Landry Sr., 84, of Westbrook, passed away peacefully on Jan. 22, 2025, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on Oct. 10, 1940, in Portland, to Jules C. Landry and Irene Mae Goddard.
Ron was a devoted husband to Janice Marie Landry (Nicolai), with whom he shared 58 wonderful years of marriage. He was the proud father of two sons, Ronald J. Landry Jr. and his wife Kerry Angell of South Portland, and Chris Landry of Westbrook. He adored his grandchildren, Kelly Cook of Parsonfield, Andrew Landry of West Palm Beach, Fla., Jordan Landry of Raymond, and Julia Landry of Windham; as well as his great-grandchildren, Sophia and Gavin Cook of Parsonfield. He is also survived by his brother, Dennis Landry of Buxton and Florida; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
He was predeceased by his siblings, Gloria Walker, Mary Lou Dyer, Kenneth Landry, and baby sister, Ellen Marie Landry.
A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday Feb. 8, with visiting hours from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. immediately followed by A Liturgy of the word at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland.
You may go to http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to share your condolences, memories, or read more about Ron.
