PORTLAND – Sylvia Johnson Nickels, 92, of Portland, passed away on Jan. 16, 2025, at Springbrook Center in Westbrook, where she had resided for the past two years.

Born in Portland on Nov. 23, 1932, Sylvia was the daughter of the late Carl Selwyn Johnson and Mabelle (Currie) Johnson.

A graduate of Deering High School in 1950, Sylvia went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts in Romance Languages from the University of Maine at Orono in 1954. After graduation, she dedicated ten years to teaching French in Saco public schools and also worked as a typist for the Standard Service Bureau.

Sylvia was a gifted musician, studying piano for 10 years and voice for over 25 years. She also completed a course in conducting in Ocean Park. While at the University of Maine, Sylvia was deeply involved in music, singing in the Glee Club and as a member of the Madrigal Singers. She was also an active member of the Mu Alpha Epsilon Honorary Society and Sigma Mu Sigma.

Sylvia’s passion for music continued throughout her life. She performed as a soloist with the Choral Arts Society, Portland Polyphonic Society, and Cathedral Chamber Singers. From 1975 to 1985, she was a member and soloist of the Shuster Chorale, performing in the Mozart Requiem. Sylvia’s love for music extended to the Rossini Club, where she was a member from 1962, having first joined the Junior Rossini Club in high school. She also was a lifelong member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Deering Chapter #59.

Her church, Immanuel Baptist Church (now Williston Immanuel), was at the heart of Sylvia’s adult life. Together with her husband, she sang in the church choir for over 60 years, often performing as a soprano soloist for about 15 of those years.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 60 years, Charles A.M. Nickels; her parents; her half-sister, Marguerite Bradley Johnson Gray of Scarborough, and her half-brother, Warren Bradley Johnson of Arlington, Texas.

Sylvia is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, who will miss her dearly.

A committal service was held at Brooklawn Cemetery on Jan. 22. A celebration of Sylvia’s life will be held later this year at Williston Immanuel Church.

