Thursday, Feb. 6

Harmonies at the Hub, 11 to 11:45 a.m., 46 Sullivan St., Biddeford. Join Ms. Jenna and her magical box of instruments on the first Thursday of the month for a musical adventure.

Thursday Coffee Hour – 55+, 10 to 11 a.m., McArthur Public Library, 270 Main St., Biddeford. Light refreshments will be served. 55+ Free. FMI, jsanderson@mcarthurlibrary.org.

Pottery Paint & Sip, 6 to 8 p.m., Sacred Profane, 50 Washington St., Biddeford. Paint a lighthouse lantern. Each lantern comes with a tea light to illuminate your masterpiece.

Friday, Feb. 7

Congregation Etz Chaim Annual Tu b’Shevat Seder and Potluck, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Congregation Etz Chaim, 34 Bacon St., Biddeford. Seder: 6 – 6:45 p.m.; potluck supper: 6:45 – 7:30 p.m. Bring a dairy or veggie dish to share. Drinks, wine, desserts and challah provided. Free. FMI, call 207-284-5771 or email mail@etzchaimme.org.

The Magic Bus: A Tribute to the Who, 7:30 p.m., 205 Main St., Biddeford.

Saturday, Feb. 8

Biddeford WinterFest, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Biddeford City Square, Adams Street, Biddeford. Come on out for a free day of fun and snow for families in the center of downtown. FMI, contactus@biddefordmaine.org.

Biddeford WinterFest: Cozy Crafts, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 270 Main St., Biddeford. Join the McArthur throughout WinterFest’s Saturday activities for cozy winter crafts and a place to warm up.

Juston McKinney: Stop Tracking Me, 5 p.m., City Theater, 205 Main St., Biddeford. Tickets are $35 and are on sale now at citytheater.org/tickets.

Women’s Ice Hockey, Keene State Collegeat University of New England, 2 to 5 p.m.

Makers’ Space, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 270 Main St., Biddeford. Come in and make whatever your heart desires with the materials we’ve got kicking around in the Children’s Room.

St. Vincent de Paul Thift Shop open, 1o a.m. to 8 p.m. St. James Hall, use South Street entrance. Money raised to help those in need, FMI, call Bob, 207-229-2551.

Sunday, Feb. 9

Biddeford WinterFest – Ice Skating, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., West Brook Skating Rink, 1 Columbus Way, Biddeford. Free skating (if ice conditions permit). Free loaner skates are available. FMI, contactus@biddefordmaine.org.

Tuesday, Feb. 11

Puppet Pals Story Time, 10 to 10:30 a.m., 270 Main St, Biddeford. Join Griffin the Wizard, Frank the Monster, and all their pals for stories, songs, and spells. Designed for ages 1 to 4.

Wednesday, Feb. 12

York County Republican Committee meeting, Alfred Town Hall, 16 Saco Road. Doors open at 6 p.m.; business meeting is from 6:30 to 8 p.m.. The Hon. Heidi Sampson, YCRC chair, will provide an update on the initiatives introduced at the January meeting followed by a presentation on updating and maintaining voter rolls. All Republicans welcome. FMI, YCRCsecretary@yorkgop.org, or 207-590-1909.

Vietnam Film Night, 6-7:30 p.m. The Biddeford American Legion and Vietnam Veterans of America will be showing the 10-part PBS documentary “The Vietnam War.” 508 Elm St., Biddeford. All shows are free and open to the public. Snacks and beverages will be provided.

Thursday, Feb. 13

Thursday Coffee Hour – 55+, see Feb. 6.

Saturday, Feb. 15

Makers’ Space, see Feb. 8.

