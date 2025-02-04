YARMOUTH – (Notice of change of service place and time) Nancy Tyler Allyn, 96, died peacefully Thursday morning Jan. 23, 2025, at The Osher Inn in Portland.A service will be held at 2 p.m., on March 1, 2025, at St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church, 396 Gilman Road Yarmouth, ME 04096.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Merril Memorial Library (215 Main St.Yarmouth, ME 04096) or St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church. 396 Gilman Road, Yarmouth, ME 04096

