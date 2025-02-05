CLERMONT, Fla. – Joseph A. Gammon, 74, of Clermont Fla. passed away on Jan. 27, 2025 surrounded by his children.
Joe was born March 16, 1950 to Richard and Camilla Gammon in Portland. In 1973, Joe married the love of his life, Karen Walker. They went on to have three children and lived a happy and full life together for the next 47 years.
Joe was predeceased by his loving wife, Karen; and son, Todd Gammon.
He is survived by his two children, Joseph E. Gammon and wife Jessica, Camilla DiGiacomo and husband Stephen; as well as three grandchildren, Emerson, Joey and Maddie.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.