CLERMONT, Fla. – Joseph A. Gammon, 74, of Clermont Fla. passed away on Jan. 27, 2025 surrounded by his children.

Joe was born March 16, 1950 to Richard and Camilla Gammon in Portland. In 1973, Joe married the love of his life, Karen Walker. They went on to have three children and lived a happy and full life together for the next 47 years.

Joe was predeceased by his loving wife, Karen; and son, Todd Gammon.

He is survived by his two children, Joseph E. Gammon and wife Jessica, Camilla DiGiacomo and husband Stephen; as well as three grandchildren, Emerson, Joey and Maddie.

Copy the Story Link