ARUNDEL – Joseph McNulty Toshach, MD, FAAP, 60, a resident of Arundel and a longtime pediatrician, passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, at Lahey Clinic in Burlington, Mass., following a sudden illness, with his large, loving family surrounding him and telling him that they loved him.

Joseph was born Feb. 15, 1964, in Methuen, Mass., the son of Leroy Edwin and Rita Theresa (Gavin) Toshach. Following his strong Catholic faith, he attended St. John’s Preparatory School ‘82 in Danvers, Mass. and earned his undergraduate degree from the College of the Holy Cross ‘86 in Worcester, Mass., where he created many lasting memories and friends. In 1990, he received his medical degree at New York Medical College in Valhalla, N.Y.

Beginning his medical career in Maine, he did his residency at Maine Medical Center, Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital in Portland, specializing in pediatrics. He became a Partner at Pediatric Associates of Southern Maine in Biddeford with his wife, Denise Toshach, expanding it to Kennebunk and Sanford as well, while also serving as Chief of Pediatrics briefly at Southern Maine Medical Center in Biddeford. He became a hospitalist with Tufts Medical Center in Boston, Lowell and Lawrence, Mass., New Hampshire’s Hospital for Children in Manchester, N.H. and Weatherby Healthcare in New Jersey. He most recently partnered with Dunn Telehealth Company where he performed assessments and treated patients with ADHD.

Joseph was a fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics and was active with the Holy Cross Alumni Association.

Joseph so loved being a husband and father to his family; devoted to helping with homework, and going to all gymnastics, track meets, and school activities.

Joseph is predeceased by his parents; and his brother, James Gavin Toshach.

Survivors include his loving wife, Denise Miller Toshach of Arundel; Julia Rita Toshach of Denver, Colo.; Christopher Edwin Toshach and Sarah Geraldine Toshach, both of Arundel; Grace Marie Toshach of Charleston, S.C.; and Elizabeth Theresa Toshach of Arundel.

Visiting hours will be held 1 to 3 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk. A funeral mass will be celebrated 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 8, at Holy Spirit Parish, St. Martha’s Church, 30 Portland Rd., Kennebunk. Spring interment will take place in Hope Cemetery.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Joseph's Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

To honor Joseph’s lifelong commitment to children in the medical system, the family encourages memorial donations to the

Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital

Congress St., Portland;

College of the Holy Cross,

1 College St.,

Worcester, Mass.; or to

Tuft’s Medical Center Neonatal Intensive Care Unit

755 Washington St.,

Floating Building, 2nd flr.,

Boston, Mass.

